Tourist Police officer shot in Playa del Carmen

On Friday, April 22nd, an agent of the Tourist Police was shot outside his home in Playa del Carmen.

(TYT).- Around 8:00 in the morning, the emergency number received the report of detonations of a firearm on the corner of Ibis street with Halcones, in the Villas del Sol subdivision.

Given this notice, the authorities immediately activated the red code, since in the complaint it was mentioned that a police officer had been the victim of the armed attack when he left his home to go to work at the Solidaridad Secretariat of Public Security and Transit.

Agents of the National Guard and the unit to which the wounded officer belongs arrived at the scene.

On-site, the uniformed officers confirmed that one of their colleagues from the Tourist Police had been injured with a firearm.

Therefore, they put him in a patrol car and transferred him to the General Hospital where his health status is reported as stable.

According to preliminary information, the tourist police officer was leaving his home on his motorcycle when gunmen, presumably onboard a taxi, approached him and shot him twice in the thorax.

This attack occurs 10 days after another agent of the Tourist Police was targeted by hitmen when he was on duty on 10th Avenue, right in the heart of Playa del Carmen.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments