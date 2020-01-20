Yucatan: “heladez” returns this week.

In the South of Yucatan temperatures will decrease to values between 5° C (41° F) and 10° C (50° F) by midweek. In the rest of the area, temperatures will remain between 10° C (50° F) and 15° C (59° F)

MERIDA Yucatán (Meteorología Yucatán) – Starting today, Monday January 20, 2020, temperatures are expected to drop for several days, according to the forecast of the specialized site Meteorología Yucatán.

This will be due to the arrival of a new mass of polar air, which is the product of the weakening and displacement of the polar vortex over North America.

Therefore, the return of the so-called “heladez” caused by a cold front and moderate “Norte” event is expected, in addition to the forecast of rain.

Warm temperatures are expected throughout the day and fresh evenings since continental polar air mass will arrive in our area and generate several days of “heladez”.

January is characterized as one of the fresher months in our region and this week will present significant winter conditions. Ports were closed yesterday from 7 pm because of the imminent arrival of the winter weather.

In the last days, the polar vortex had some variations in intensity and location, as it moved from Northern Europe and Russia, to the northern part of Canada. This situation began to favor the overflow of cold air over North America. Currently, a continental polar air mass from Alaska and Northwest Canada is moving over the latter country and the Central-Eastern zone of the USA. Yesterday it reached the North and East of Mexico.

In the course of today it will reach the Peninsula and will propel the cold front No. 32, which will propitiate “North” event with winds that could exceed 60 km/h and rain in most of the region. Waves of up to 3 meters high are also expected on the peninsula’s coasts, which is why the ports have been closed to navigation since last night.

Once the mentioned polar air mass covers our geography, temperatures will have a significant decrease. It is expected that in towns of the South of Yucatan the column of mercury will decrease to values between 5° C and 10° C by midweek.

In the rest of the area, temperatures will remain between 10° C and 15° C. This is likely to be the coldest period yet of the winter season, although there are still several weeks to go before the end of the season.

