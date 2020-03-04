No classes at public schools in Yucatan on March 9th

As part of the national strike that will take place next Monday, March 9, under the initiative “A day without women”, the Government of Yucatán announced that preschool, primary and secondary public schools will not be open that day.
At a press conference, the head of the State General Secretary of Government, María Fritz Sierra, announced that the measure was taken, since the staff of teachers is mostly made up of women, representing 70 percent of its totality.
Meanwhile, it was announced that many higher education institutions will join the movement, while others will have classes normally.
Regarding the women who work in the Secretaries of Health, SSP and the Prosecutor’s Office, Fritz Sierra said that “we are respectfully inviting our colleagues to please do their indispensable everyday work, bearing a badge in support of the movement.”
Finally, the State General Secretary of Government highlighted "the work that women do every day, and stated that together we will continue to transform Yucatán for good."
