Maya Balloon Festival in Tahmek is underway

Organizers and artisans from the municipality of Tahmek are fine-tuning the last details for the second edition of the Maya Balloon Festival, which would take place in August if the sanitary conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic allow it, according to the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta).

Fernando Cetz Aké, artisan and representative of the “Globos de Plata” group, announced that this festival would mark the return of the events with the largest influx of people in the town of Tahmek after they had been suspended for the previous two years due to the pandemic.

He indicated that local authorities have begun with the organization and definition of the event, as well as the invitation of national and international artisans, with the intention of giving visitors a festival that is up to the expectations, just as the first edition in 2019 which was a big success.

“We are waiting for them to tell us that we can already hold this type of event, we are going to announce the project in April and later we will make the official presentation, we hope that the response will be positive”, he pointed out.

The Maya Balloon Festival will be held within the framework of the traditional fair of the municipality, dedicated to the image of San Lorenzo Mártir, as long as it has the endorsement of the mayor, Neyda Heredia Leal. This event would mark the closing of the religious festivities in the month of August.

Cetz Aké commented that the expectations are positive, given that the State remains green at the epidemiological traffic light and other massive events, such as concerts, corporate parties, and social events, that have gradually been reactivated.

“We are defining that the Mayan Globe Festival would culminate with the town’s party since it would be an event to which hundreds of visitors would arrive and for this reason, we will follow all the health protocols in the face of the pandemic, which are measures that they will obtain to stay,” he said. the.

He recalled that in 2019, the festival exceeded the expectations of the organizers since there were full days on the sports field where the massive release of paper balloons of different shapes and sizes was carried out; therefore, the economic impact was considerable for the residents of Tahmek.

The balloon craftsman explained that for now, they are reviewing what will be the theme of the festival this year, the project is expected to detonate tourism in the central area of ​​the state.

Finally, he indicates that in 2020, when the edition of the second festival was suspended, the residents carried out a massive release of small paper balloons from their homes, as a homage to the people who had lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

