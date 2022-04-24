AMLO’s conferences are an exercise to intimidate anyone who disagrees with him. – Human Rights Watch

López Obrador said that PAN, PRI, PRD, and Movimiento Ciudadano legislators are traitors to the Nation for voting against his electricity reform.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has turned his morning conferences into a space where he seeks to intimidate those who disagree with his opinions or initiatives. Warned Tyler Mattiace, a researcher for the Americas Division at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“Mexican President López Obrador suggested that legislators who voted against a bill he supports might have committed treason. His daily press conferences have become an exercise in trying to intimidate and vilify anyone who disagrees with him.” the HRW researcher tweeted.

Mexican President López Obrador suggested yesterday that any legislator who voted against a bill he supports might have committed treason.



His daily press conferences have become an exercise in trying to intimidate and vilify anyone who disagrees with him. pic.twitter.com/eGZSxMHDM2 — Tyler Mattiace (@TMattiaceHRW) April 22, 2022

On April 21, during AMLO’s morning conference, he said that PAN, PRI, PRD, and Movimiento Ciudadano legislators were “traitors to the Nation” for voting against his electricity reform. Afterward, Mario Delgado, Morena’s national President, announced they would publish banners with the names and photographs of the opposition Congress members who voted against the electricity reform ruling.

“Now, if defending Iberdrola or foreign companies against Mexicans is not treason, tell me what is,” said López Obrador.

He also minimized the condemnations of the legislators who expressed fear before the exhibition.

Hours later that same day, Mexico City’s head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, criticized those legislators who voted against the electricity reform and accused them of being traitors to the Nation.

After such actions, PAN, PRI, and PRD deputies filed a complaint against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador before the United Nations (UN), accusing the President of creating hate speeches.

