Four Celestun fishermen lost at sea rescued by the Mexican Navy after one week

Celestún, Yucatán, December 20th, 2019 (ACOM) .- The 4 fishermen from Celestún who were reported missing at sea one week ago, were found by the Mexican Navy, and they have returned home relatively safe and sound.
According to the report of the Port Authority, the seamen were found “anchored” 23 nautical miles (42.5 kilometers) from Celestún by a fishing vessel and a “Persuader” aircraft of the Navy.
Apparently, fishermen are in good health, although they received medical attention upon arrival at port.
It was reported that they became stranded as a consequence of the bad weather generated by the entry of a cold front, although their ship managed to remain “anchored”, and was not drifting at sea.
As we previously reported on The Yucatan Times, these 4 fishermen were supposed to return to Celestún on Tuesday December 17th, but they never reached their destination, so their relatives gave notice to the Port Captaincy, and the rescue operation was coordinated by the Mexican Navy, and ultimately had a happy ending.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
