New Mérida-Cuba air route announced

The Secretariat of Tourism Development of Yucatan (Secretaría de Fomento Turístico de Yucatan, Sefotur) and Viva Aerobus announced the opening of a new route from Merida to Camagüey, Cuba, the airline’s second international destination from the Yucatán capital. Mérida – Camagüey began operations on Thursday, October 6th with a weekly flight every Thursday.
” We are thrilled to see the growth of Viva Aerobus in Mérida. With greater connectivity, our state strengthens its competitiveness, generates more business opportunities, and boosts tourism,” said Yucatan’s Secretary of Tourism Development, Michelle Fridman.
The increase in Viva’s offerings in the state comes just a few weeks after the airline announced that Mérida will become its sixth operating base.
In this context, under a firm commitment to air connectivity in Yucatán, on September 23rd Viva also inaugurated the Mérida – Toluca route, which has a daily flight.
And, recently, it also announced its new services from the “Ciudad Blanca” (White City) to Querétaro and León, which will be inaugurated on December 16th and 18th, respectively, with two frequencies per week.
Viva Aerobus has 15 years of uninterrupted service in Mérida and has now consolidated its position as the airline with the broadest offer in the city with a portfolio of eleven routes to Camagüey, Mexico City (AICM), Guadalajara, Havana, León, Monterrey, Querétaro, Toluca, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa.
“With all these new routes, we will be operating more than 400 monthly flights to/from Mérida, a city that has become the new home of Viva Aerobus. We will be offering more than 2 million seats a year to all those who wish to visit this beautiful city with the best prices and the newest aircraft in Mexico,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus.
