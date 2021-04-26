Rural women are a fundamental part of the productive development of the agri-food sector in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatàn, (April 25, 2021).- “In Mérida, we have set an example of what it means to strengthen women and today our message is that: to tell them that they are not alone, they have all the support, experience, and interest of Renán who from the mayor’s office It will continue to promote them and chart a path towards a better Merida ”, said Diana Castillo Laviada, head of the DIF Mérida, and wife of Renán Barrera Concha, PAN candidate to the Merida Municipal Presidency.
During a visit to the Xcunyá and Tixcuytún municipalities, she stressed that, especially, rural women are a fundamental part of the productive development of the agri-food sector in Mérida, hence Renán Barrera is interested in continuing to support them with more programs aimed at their economic and professional development.
“We hear a lot, but sometimes we know very little. What is produced in Mérida and its neighboring municipalities, their products are an example of high-quality work”, she indicated.
“In addition to offering us healthy food, rural women also promote the economic development of Mérida and the rest of Yucatan, because their products not only stay in the municipalities, but also reach the tables of the diners who go to a restaurant, and we are talking about local, regional, national and international visitors that consume their products”, she added.
In that sense, she mentioned that “Circulo 47”, created during the Renán Barrera administration, is a program that has allowed visibility to more than 360 producers from the municipalities, which has guaranteed them to have fair trade.
“Thanks to you, every day more citizens can have access to organic products and local consumption is one of the main axes that the “More Mérida” campaign promotes to reactivate the economy,” she said.
“More Mérida means going for more help for all of you, so that you have more opportunities to continue growing, I want us to continue supporting each other as women and that is why my husband Renán will continue working to have a better city, to have more Mérida”, CAstillo Laviada added.
The head of the DIF Merida asked the women and men of the municipalities to vote for the Renán Barrera project to take firmer steps and continue towards the development of the municipality’s agri-food sector.
“You know Renán, you know that he works for everyone equally, he has been concerned about promoting and supporting women throughout Mérida. It is in their hands that we continue with good governments and with the development of their communities ”, Diana Castillo Laviada concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Armed men set fire to six markets in Acapulco, Guerrero
Acapulco, one of the most famous.
-
Morena’s Representative Saúl Huerta used to take his victims to this hotel, he was a frequent visitor
Another young man from Puebla has.
-
MORENA’s Saúl Huerta accumulates three complaints of sexual abuse
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 26, 2021).- During.
-
Yucatán increases its air connectivity with the United States
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 26, 2021).- Starting.
-
Saudi Arabia shows interest in establishing an exchange with Yucatan
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 26, 2021).-.
-
Pandemic has affected tourism 18 times more than the 2008 financial crisis: WTTC
Cancun, Q.R. — The covid-19 pandemic.
-
Mother and daughter resulted injured after a wall fell on them
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 26, 2021).- The.
-
The militarization of borders and mass deportations increase the dangers for migrants
The testimonies collected by MSF in.
-
Tesla’s fourth car dealership in Mexico is based in Merida, Yucatan
As you know our Peninsula continues.
-
Kidnapping and execution of a Yucatecan businessman in Cancun
In social networks, a photo of.
Leave a Comment