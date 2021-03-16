Selva Escondida: a new residential development in the heart of the Riviera Maya

Cancun, Quinata Roo, (March 16, 2021).- In the heart of the state of Quintana Roo, between Cancun and Playa del Carmen is Residencial Selva Escondida , a real estate project that offers quality of life in one of the areas with the highest added value in Mexico.

Located in Puerto Morelos, a few minutes from the sea, Residencial Selva Escondida was born from the need to create a new and quality concept for those who seek to invest in the Mexican Caribbean.

This development has positioned itself among the most prominent in the region thanks to its location, since it is located between the two main beach destinations in the Riviera Maya and a few minutes from the Cancun International Airport.

A safe bet in Puerto Morelos

Within a year of being on the market, Selva Escondida successfully completed the construction and sale of the first stage of the complex. Made up of houses in Puerto Morelos with two bedrooms; this stage began the pre-sale at an extremely attractive price below one million pesos, obtaining to date a capital gain greater than 25%.

First stage of Residencial Selva Escondida. Photo: (inmobiliare)

“This area has acquired a significant capital gain derived from the investment that has come to Puerto Morelos and the growth projected by this” new municipality”, details the real estate firm.

Living up to its name, Selva Escondida is surrounded by nature, providing a calm and captivating environment within the complex.

This project was planned to offer a modern lifestyle and its amenities include: yoga area, swimming pools, security and controlled access 24 hours a day and pet-friendly area.

Today Grupo Miraro is marketing the second stage of the project, adding departments and commercial lots to its offer. The success obtained in the first stage has allowed the group to expand its commercial strategy, attracting the attention of new markets, increasing sales to foreigners of different nationalities by up to 35%. “The response of the market, mainly abroad by departments in Puerto Morelos has been positive,” says the real estate firm.

A residential project at a steady pace

Despite the global economic situation, Selva Escondida maintains positive sales levels. Small investors and companies specializing in real estate that seek excellence in their products are betting on this residential area and Puerto Morelos.

Selva Escondida offers a natural environment. Photo: (inmobiliare)

From the investor’s point of view, a return of 25% is higher than any stock exchange instrument on the market, which together with the success of the first phase of the project, has positioned Selva Escondida as a benchmark in the area.

A group with a view to the future

Residencial Selva Escondida is a project of Grupo Miraro Land Developers , a real estate company backed by more than 30 years of experience developing and marketing residential complexes in Mexico.

Within its expansion plans, Grupo Miraro foresees the launch of Evia, an avant-garde project located in Interlomas, municipality of Huixquilucan in the State of Mexico. It is a project conceived and designed to provide an exclusive lifestyle in one of the most sought-after areas of the Mexican Republic.

Source: Inmobiliare

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







