Chiapas bets on nature and cultural value to attract more tourism

Merida Yucatan; August 24, 2021 (ACOM) .- “The state of Chiapas celebrates its sixth month with a green traffic light, with a strong economic recovery and a growth of 40% in the reception of tourists, which envisions reaching an economic spill of 3.4 billion pesos for the state”, said the Tourism Secretary Katyna de la Vega.

The state holder of Tourism of Chiapas was in this city completing a visit to promote the state’s attractions, after making a presentation in Cancun in recent days.

Photo: (Travel)

When offering a presentation of the attractions of Chiapas, the official stressed that the state is not betting on megaprojects and mass tourism, but that the most important niches they offer are: ecology, gastronomy, culture and nature, unique experiences, which are lavish, exceptional, and exclusive for the state of Chiapas.

Chiapas is prepared to receive tourism with two sanitary protocols required for tourism companies, which has allowed them to significantly improve the attention of their guests, and the state has registered 45 days without fatalities due to COVID-19.

Temple at Palenque, Chiapas. (PHOTO: science.nationalgeographic.com)

At this time, tourism providers have been trained to offer biosafety controls and measures and the best alternatives in the seven tourist routes that include: Costa, Soconusco, Palenque, Comitán, Selva Lacandona, San Cristóbal de las Casas and Ruta del Café.

The state has 23,507 hotel rooms available in 1,065 hotels and lodging centers, four magical towns that are considered the most visited in Mexico, as is the case of San Cristóbal de las Casas where unique cultural experiences await the travelers, with its unique gastronomy and great natural attractions.

Photo: (Rosa Ripoll)

It also has important archaeological sites such as Palenque, Toniná, “El Lagartero”. At this moment, 3 international airports are operating: Tuxtla Gutiérrez (capital), Palenque, and Tapachula, with connections to the main cities of the country, including two flights a week to Mérida.

It has 7 Biosphere Reserves and large natural parks where hiking activities, bird watching, endemic animals, and a variety of rich tropical flora and fauna can be found, as well as coexistence with 12 ethnic groups, their customs, and traditions.

(Photo: snipview.com Agua Azul, Chiapas)

She added that, as part of the state recovery strategy, a series of visits were completed to the states belonging to the Mundo Maya project and that due to their proximity and communication have a strong commercial, economic, and tourist link with Chiapas.

For this reason, they held working meetings with travel agencies, tour operators, and tourism service providers from Quintana Roo and Yucatán, seeking to promote Chiapas as a World-Class tourist destination.

“Now more than ever, nature, cultural value, handicrafts, and encounters with experiences that attract travelers are part of Chiapas tourism offer. All these wonders are available for family tourism, business, events, and conventions, as well as the incentive tourism ”, he concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments