Yucatecan businesses expect an economic spill of 624 million pesos on “Día del Niño”

Canaco Mérida assures that sales expectations for this hoilday are encouraging since there are no restrictions as in the two previous years.

The National Chamber of Commerce, Services, and Tourism of Merida estimates that the celebration of Children’s Day could leave Yucatan a spill of more than 624 million pesos, for formal businesses, as part of the economic strengthening that is being experienced in the state.

The president of the Canaco Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, considered that parents will be able to take their children for a walk and organize parties for the children since there are no health restrictions anymore.

He indicated that the panorama is very different from 2020 and 2021, years in which the country and the world experienced the critical stage of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In this sense, he stressed that the conditions are favorable to increase the economic benefit of 2019, which was 624 million pesos because on this day parents give something to their children.

Día del Niño, encourages commercial activity and internal consumption, which are important factors to promote the economic strengthening of Yucatan, in addition, the sales that are generated are fundamental for many local businesses.

Rodríguez Gasque stressed that the greatest movement will be recorded in toy stores, restaurants, clothing and department stores, entertainment centers, recreational parks, and movie theaters, among others.

Toys, candy, sweets, piñatas, clothing, shoes, video games, electronic tablets, mobile phones, and computers will be the most demanded products for this date. The activity that will be generated represents a relief for many local businesses, which are re activating their economic activity.

The business leader advised parents to buy their children’s gifts from formal establishments, to ensure that the item they purchase complies with the Official Mexican Standard and that it does not affect their health.

“Businesses are already operating at 100 percent capacity, but it is everyone’s responsibility to continue maintaining sanitary measures,” Rodríguez Gasque concluded.

