Digital window of the International Cervantino Festival arrives in Mérida

Merida Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- Cinema, music, dance and a part of the digital programming of the International Cervantino Festival are part of the proposals that this week can be enjoyed in the cultural offer of Mérida.

From the fanpage of the Directorate of Culture, Mérida will join with transmissions of the virtual programming of the International Cervantino Festival, which this year celebrates its 49th edition, with a meeting of performing arts featuring artists from different latitudes of the world who practice their art and share it.

From today to October 31, the events of the Beyond Guanajuato Program will be broadcast on the Mérida es Cultura Facebook page with one function during the week (7 pm) and two different functions on weekends (1 pm and 7 pm).

Among the groups invited in the virtual broadcasts is the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, Project Ruelas: Los Quijotes de Pozo Blanco, Jorge Marín Foundation, and the National Dance Company. For more details on the shows, you can consult the social networks of the International Cervantino Festival.

On Friday the 15th, the project “Genérica-Cine + Ciudad” by Issac Zambra and José Luis Gil shares their latest video where they present the story of Efraín, an architect who stays in his office to conclude his work by performing a peculiar creative ritual to invoke ancestral powers. “Thonunaki” airs for free on Friday at 7 pm on the Mérida es Cultura fanpage.

In cinema, the Olimpo Cultural Center continues to project the offer of the sixth edition of the Libre Cinema Festival. The functions are in person and for more information and ticket sales you can consult the festival page.

The Centro Cultural del Sur offers the cycle “Gravitate literature in the cinema”, with free performances for the whole family.

With the exception of “Sacred Stones” for all events, free tickets must be requested in the Olympo module, always observing the healthy distance and controlled capacity measures.

The cultural platform Midvi.mx is another option to enjoy different proposals and at the same time support the artistic community. Among the current projects for children are “Nené Clown”, “The farm rebellion” (puppets), and the “Tribute to Cri Crí”, while in dance there is “Autumn Movements”, with Inside El Colectivo.

Next week the First Day of Cultural Exchange will be held with Amorfo Danza Contemporánea (Mexico) in collaboration with Plataforma Híbridos (Colombia).

The “Connection Night” will be online and face-to-face on Thursday the 21st, while on Friday the 22nd comes the “Ochentero Tribute” with the Cía. Escenico Producciones Escarpa. Tickets for both shows are already available and can be requested at www.TusBoletos.mx

More details of the October program can be found on the site merida.gob.mx/eventos.

