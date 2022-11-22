Frijol con Puerco: one of our favorite Yucatecan dishes

Frijol con puerco is a traditional dish from the gastronomy of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. It is a simple dish of chopped pork, which is stewed in a black bean broth, epazote and spices. Today in The Yucatan Times, we share the recipe with you.

Ingredients

1 kg of black beans rinsed and drained

2 kg of pork loin or pork ribs cut into 5 cm pieces, or a mixture of both.

1 white onion without skin cut in half without removing the edges

4 sprigs of fresh epazote or 15 sprigs of cilantro tied with kitchen string

1 tablespoon of salt

8 to 10 radishes cut into julienne strips or strips

1 cup chopped cilantro

1 Mexican avocado, halved, seeded and pulp cut into squares

4 limes cut in quarters

Yucatan style tomato sauce or Chiltomate to taste (optional)

Habanero peppers to taste can be chopped (optional)

Warm corn tortillas

Instructions

In a large pot, put the black beans and 6 liters of water. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook, with the lid ajar, for 45 minutes.

Add the pork, onion, epazote or cilantro and salt. Stir well. Cook for another hour and a half, with the pot partially covered, until the pork is cooked and tender. Make sure the broth does not dry out; I add about 4 extra cups of boiling water after adding the pork. Turn off the heat. Rectify the seasoning.

Serve the beans with pork with the radishes, cilantro, avocado, limes, chiltomate sauce and habaneros (you can split them and put them on the plates to add a little spice, called “chuk” or “soak”). Each person can “puuch” or mash and mix the optional ingredients of their choice in each dish. It is customary to eat with corn tortillas.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments