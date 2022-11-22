Frijol con Puerco: one of our favorite Yucatecan dishes

Frijol con puerco is a traditional dish from the gastronomy of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. It is a simple dish of chopped pork, which is stewed in a black bean broth, epazote and spices. Today in The Yucatan Times, we share the recipe with you.
Ingredients
1 kg of black beans rinsed and drained
2 kg of pork loin or pork ribs cut into 5 cm pieces, or a mixture of both.
1 white onion without skin cut in half without removing the edges
4 sprigs of fresh epazote or 15 sprigs of cilantro tied with kitchen string
1 tablespoon of salt
8 to 10 radishes cut into julienne strips or strips
1 cup chopped cilantro
1 Mexican avocado, halved, seeded and pulp cut into squares
4 limes cut in quarters
Yucatan style tomato sauce or Chiltomate to taste (optional)
Habanero peppers to taste can be chopped (optional)
Warm corn tortillas
Instructions
In a large pot, put the black beans and 6 liters of water. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook, with the lid ajar, for 45 minutes.
Add the pork, onion, epazote or cilantro and salt. Stir well. Cook for another hour and a half, with the pot partially covered, until the pork is cooked and tender. Make sure the broth does not dry out; I add about 4 extra cups of boiling water after adding the pork. Turn off the heat. Rectify the seasoning.
Serve the beans with pork with the radishes, cilantro, avocado, limes, chiltomate sauce and habaneros (you can split them and put them on the plates to add a little spice, called “chuk” or “soak”). Each person can “puuch” or mash and mix the optional ingredients of their choice in each dish. It is customary to eat with corn tortillas.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
López Obrador regrets the death of Pablo Milanés
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lamented.
-
Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Recipe
Bursting with flavor, this pumpkin pie.
-
Angela and Pepe Aguilar enjoy Yucatecan gastronomy
With a great desire to taste.
-
Four golds for Yucatan in Parathletics
Four gold medals were won by.
-
Yucatan to host the Brussels World Competition on Wines and Beverages
Yucatán will host in 2023 the.
-
Mexico’s World Cup games will be broadcast on giant screens in Kanasín, Tekax and Tizimín, Yucatán
All united, Yucatan teams up with.
-
Mexican businesses bet on augmented reality to boost online sales
It is estimated that 80 percent.
-
Easy to prepare delicious dessert: Baklava Squares
This amazing, quick and easy recipe.
-
Yucatecan families can enjoy “Expo Dinosaurios” from November 20 to January 2
For the entertainment of Yucatecan families,.
-
Henry Martín Mex, the pride of a Yucatan soccer family
Mrs. Guadalupe Mex López, mother of.
Leave a Comment