López Obrador regrets the death of Pablo Milanés

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lamented the death of Cuban troubadour Pablo Milanés. López Obrador lamented the death of legendary Cuban Nueva Trova singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés.

At the beginning of his morning conference, the president sent his condolences to family, friends and followers of the musician who lost his life at the age of 79 in Madrid, Spain, in the early hours of November 22.

“Sending an embrace to family, friends and colleagues of Pablo Milanés who passed away, a great singer-songwriter that many of us listened to and benefited from his music and it is a very sad loss for the world of music, for the trova, a whole era of Pablo, Pablito, as he was known,” said López Obrador.

And through the musician’s official social networks he announced his loss and thanked his fans for their support.

“With great pain and sadness, we regret to inform that the maestro Pablo Milanés passed away early this morning, November 22 in Madrid. “We deeply appreciate all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends, in these difficult moments,” read Facebook.

President López Obrador has been joined since the early hours of the morning by voices of politicians of the Fourth Transformation who have expressed their condolences for the singer of songs such as El breve espacio, El tiempo pasa, Cuánto gané, cuanto perdí, Yo pisaré las calles nuevamente, among other songs.

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum; the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard; the undersecretary of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas; the secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, are some of those who have expressed their condolences.

But so have opposition politicians such as Margarita Zavala, Josefina Vázquez Mota and Rubén Moreira.

It is worth mentioning that on November 30, Pablo Milanés was scheduled to perform at the Teatro de la Ciudad Esperanza Iris, in Mexico City, as part of his tour called “Días de luz”; however, due to his hospitalization, the show was cancelled.

