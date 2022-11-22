Julián Zacarías Curi supervises progress of the 24/7 Medical Module in Flamboyanes

Thanks to the coordinated work between the State Government and the Municipality of Progreso, the future clinic will serve not only the residents of Flamboyanes, but also Paraíso and San Ignacio.

“I thank Governor Mauricio Vila for the coordinated work so that this module now reaches the Flamboyanes police station, where directly, more than 10 thousand inhabitants will have access to quality medical care, without forgetting that the neighbors of Paraíso and San Ignacio will also be able to request services,” said Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi during his supervision visit, which was also attended by the director of Linkage and Territorial Strategy of the Ministry of Social Development (SEDESOL), Sergio Adrián Ferraez Pech.

“Citizens had asked for support, and today thanks to this 24/7 Medical program, on average more than 20 people come daily to request free, quality medical attention,” said the head of the Unit of Attention to Commissariats, Ricardo Jerez Obando, who also attended the supervision.

The purpose of the 24/7 Medical program is to provide free medical consultation services, including medical treatment, in order to provide timely attention to certain illnesses or their symptoms, and thus achieve stabilization of the beneficiary’s clinical conditions.

In addition, the program also provides orientation, prevention and health promotion talks.

Authorities emphasized that the service hours are from Monday to Friday from 7 pm to 7 am, and Saturdays and Sundays 24 hours a day, both for the inhabitants of Flamboyanes and the nearby towns of Paraíso and San Ignacio, so that this program reinforces the attention to the population of the commissaries.

Finally, this supervision was also attended by Mario Canto Briceño, councilor for police stations, and Carlos Eduardo Noyola Sosa, the Flamboyanes police commissioner.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments