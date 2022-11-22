Julián Zacarías Curi supervises progress of the 24/7 Medical Module in Flamboyanes

Thanks to the coordinated work between the State Government and the Municipality of Progreso, the future clinic will serve not only the residents of Flamboyanes, but also Paraíso and San Ignacio.
“I thank Governor Mauricio Vila for the coordinated work so that this module now reaches the Flamboyanes police station, where directly, more than 10 thousand inhabitants will have access to quality medical care, without forgetting that the neighbors of Paraíso and San Ignacio will also be able to request services,” said Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi during his supervision visit, which was also attended by the director of Linkage and Territorial Strategy of the Ministry of Social Development (SEDESOL), Sergio Adrián Ferraez Pech.
“Citizens had asked for support, and today thanks to this 24/7 Medical program, on average more than 20 people come daily to request free, quality medical attention,” said the head of the Unit of Attention to Commissariats, Ricardo Jerez Obando, who also attended the supervision.
The purpose of the 24/7 Medical program is to provide free medical consultation services, including medical treatment, in order to provide timely attention to certain illnesses or their symptoms, and thus achieve stabilization of the beneficiary’s clinical conditions.
In addition, the program also provides orientation, prevention and health promotion talks.
Authorities emphasized that the service hours are from Monday to Friday from 7 pm to 7 am, and Saturdays and Sundays 24 hours a day, both for the inhabitants of Flamboyanes and the nearby towns of Paraíso and San Ignacio, so that this program reinforces the attention to the population of the commissaries.
Finally, this supervision was also attended by Mario Canto Briceño, councilor for police stations, and Carlos Eduardo Noyola Sosa, the Flamboyanes police commissioner.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Two flight attendants arrested for drug smuggling
Two Delta Airlines flight attendants were arrested at.
-
López Obrador regrets the death of Pablo Milanés
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lamented.
-
Woman climbs the Chichen Itza pyramid despite restrictions
A female tourist was pushed and.
-
Angela and Pepe Aguilar enjoy Yucatecan gastronomy
With a great desire to taste.
-
Four golds for Yucatan in Parathletics
Four gold medals were won by.
-
Bar fight leaves three injured in Progreso, Yuc.
Three injured, one was attacked with.
-
Yucatan to host the Brussels World Competition on Wines and Beverages
Yucatán will host in 2023 the.
-
Yucatan’s presence stands out at the International Balloon Fair of Leon 2022
Yucatan’s participation as a special guest.
-
Wind gust drags hot air balloons into the crowd at Leon festival, 12 people injured
A gust of wind blew the.
-
Company accused of ‘kidnapping’ its employees in Mérida
Through social networks a scandal broke.
Leave a Comment