Virtual workshops offered for free in Mérida

Online workshops at the Centers for Integral Development in Merida will be offered for free

MERIDA, Yucatan – Completely free classes in crafts, beauty care, hammock weaving, sewing, cooking, baby jazz, among others, will be offered virtually for the period September-December 2020.

These workshops will be given in the Integral Development Centers (CDI) of the City of Merida, which basically serves as a training center for workers and entrepreneurs to learn a trade.

Under the name “CDI at Home”, the new course format will include classes in baby jazz, jazz (different levels), jarana (different levels), crafts (different levels), English, and beauty culture (different levels).

Also, dressmaking, cooking and baking, baby ballet, soccer, zumba, hip-hop, ballet, Hawaiian dance, yoga, weaving, kids crafts, salsa, tae kwon do, guitar, folkloric dance, hammock weaving and performance (all at different levels).

The classes will be totally free and will have a follow-up and personalized advice of the instructors so that the learning of the students is integral and the doubts that arise can be solved.

Registration began this Monday, August 24 and ends this Friday, September 4 through the platform www.merida.gob.mx/cdiencasa

Classes will begin on September 7.

Requirements

For the registration, it is necessary to have two photographs, proof of address with a validity of no more than 3 months, INE, CURP, birth certificate and fill out the online registration form. It is important to mention that these requirements must be in digital format in order to access the platform.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments