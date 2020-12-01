Mexico sets another $11.5 billion USD in infrastructure projects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced another round of 29 private and public infrastructure projects Monday worth about $11.5 billion which are expected to break ground by the end of 2021.
The majority of the plans are for highways, energy and water projects. The announcement is similar to a roughly $14 billion package of 39 building works announced in October.
The plans are intended to help kickstart Mexico’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to fill longstanding gaps in transportation and energy infrastructure.
The largest single plan announced Monday is a $2.35 billon liquified natural gas terminal to be built in Baja California by IENOVA, a subsidiary of the U.S. company Sempra Energy, which expected to start in January.
The initiatives are part of a plan for projects worth as much as a quarter of the nation’s GDP by 2022 meant to create as many as 185,000 jobs.
Source: AP
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Yucatan Symphony Orchestra must be declared Cultural Heritage
The Yucatan Symphony Orchestra deserves recognition,.
-
Covid contagion index decreased by 23% during November in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- The contagion index by.
-
Chelem’s intolerant Facebook Group out in the open
This is the 4th note regarding.
-
Rays’ Randy Arozarena released from Mexican custody after Mérida incident
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.
-
AMLO promises justice for murdered French citizen
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President.
-
Expatriate conflict with Chelem’s comisaria – Part 3
This is the third installment of.
-
Of 929 women murdered in Guanajuato, only 2% of the cases were classified as femicides
Between January and October of this.
-
Coronavirus in Merida; more than 100 cases in just 24 hours.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
AMLO orders Semarnat to deny construction permits to a brewery in Mexicali.
The president instructed the Secretary of.
-
More complaints in Chelem against a foreigner.
“I saw evil in their eyes.”.
Leave a Comment