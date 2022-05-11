Taste the delicious Yucatecan food at the Pueblos del Maíz festival in Mérida

Delicious Yucatecan dishes can be tasted this Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, when two gastronomic corridors are held in the neighborhoods of San Sebastián and La Ermita de Santa Isabel de Mérida, as part of the Pueblos del Maíz festival in Yucatán.

This event is organized simultaneously by four cities belonging to the Délice Network, which are Mérida, Tucson, Arizona; San Antonio, Texas; and Puebla, México.

The Red Délice is a French gastronomic proposal that covers different countries around the world such as Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, China, and South Africa, among others.

The proposal was born in the city of France more than twelve years ago, intending, through these processes, to encourage gastronomic tourism.

In the case of Mérida, La Ermita de Santa Isabel and the San Sebastián neighborhood will host the gastronomic street corridor, where there will be more than 30 food exhibitors from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., both days of the event.

Likewise, there will be academic talks, cultural performances, and sensory experiences around the corn. There too, you can find “Ixiim”, the collaborative beer made within the framework of the festival.

Among the artistic activities that you can find at the festival are the presentation of the ballet and the orchestra of the Mérida City Council, and the photographic exhibition “Tiempos de Milpa”.

Also, the film “Journey into Yucatán” will be screened by Symphonic Planet, and there will be conferences related to corn by the collective Guardianes de las Semillas, Traspatio Maya, and Kool Kab.

Likewise, there will be a bicycle tour through the neighborhoods in charge of Camino del Mayab, and the groups Trovadoras del Mayab and La Siembra will perform.

Likewise, a gastronomic exchange will be held where chefs from San Antonio and Tucson will share their talent and knowledge, taking into account important issues such as climate change and the consequences for the future of food.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments