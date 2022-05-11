Journalists Yesenia Mollinedo and Sheila García were murdered in Veracruz

This Monday, May 9th, the journalists Yesenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana García Olivera were murdered in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, in Veracruz, confirmed the State Prosecutor’s Office.
“The investigative trilogy, prosecutors, experts, and ministerial police, carry out the proceedings to establish the causes and find the person or persons responsible for it,” the agency detailed in a statement.
Yesenia Mollinedo was the director of the outlet ‘El Veraz’, which covered local news, while Sheila García was a reporter.
The events were recorded in front of an Oxxo store located in the Cerro Alto neighborhood.
If it is confirmed that the double murder is related to the journalistic practice of both communicators, there would be 11 journalists murdered in Mexico so far this year.
According to figures from the organization Article 19, since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came to power in December 2018, there have been 1,945 attacks against the press in the country, including 33 murders, 9 so far this year, and 2 disappearances, 85% more than in the first three years of President Enrique Peña Nieto.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
