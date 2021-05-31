Despite Covid-19, Cruz Azul Soccer team fans celebrate at the “Monumento”

Club Deportivo Cruz Azul is a professional club in the First Division of Mexican soccer and currently the champion of the Mexican soccer league.

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 31, 2021).- The championship of the Cruz Azul soccer team stole all the mentions of the national sports media once the referee whistled the end of the match against Santos Laguna.

Cruz Azul fans immediately began celebrating across the country after a 23-year long wait to see their team as league champion.

Cruz Azul made it clear that it is one of the three largest clubs in Mexico by painting the main streets of various cities blue. And Yucatán was no exception.

In Mérida, the Monument to the Homeland in Paseo de Montejo became the venue for the celebrations of the football club’s fans, who forgot the pandemic and the healthy distance and celebrated their team’s championship.

Once the long-awaited league title was consummated, little by little people began to arrive at the place until there were crowds.

The celebration may seem exaggerated, but you cannot blame them, as they had to wait a long time to enjoy the moment, and even most of the younger fans had never seen Cruz Azul lift the cup in the Liga MX.

The First Division of Mexico, also known simply as Liga MX or for reasons of sponsorship Liga BBVA MX, is the highest male category of the Mexican soccer league system and the main club competition in the country.

