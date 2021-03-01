Is the AMLO administration expropriating land in Yucatan for the Maya Train Project?

Ejidatarios from the municipality of Izamal, Yucatan are filing a formal complaint stating they were told they would be paid the money that was promised for the alienation of their lands for the Maya Train Project, in the meeting they had held in October 2020 with Rodolfo Antonio Galindo Pérez, operational coordinator of and now they are being told that their lands are going to be expropriated. was recalled .

In its claim for the right of reply, Barrientos y Asociados S.A. de C.V. said:

“The Cuauhtémoc and Xanabá ejidos, in the municipality of lzamal, Yucatán, have not ceded their lands, since the liberation of the right of way for the Tren Maya Project is in process. In a preliminary outline of the project, the Cuauhtémoc ejido was affected in its lands of common use, therefore, the agrarian nucleus was provided with information on the procedure for the release of the right of way. So it is emphasized that there is no such cession of their lands.

“According to the new layout of the Maya Train project, at this time the Cuauhtémoc ejido is not affected in its common use lands.

“It is not a question of alienation of land, but of a procedure that will culminate in an expropriation decree”.

“Engineer Rodolfo Antonio Galindo Pérez, Coordinator of ByA Barrientos y Asociados, S.A. de C.V., a company hired by Fonatur to carry out the release of the right of way, has been in permanent contact with the Ejido representatives where the route of the Maya Train is projected.

“Those who declare in the middle are people who do not have any representation in the ejidos and therefore, the information released is not reliable, since the ejidos have not signed any document that commits them to give up their lands.

“Fonatur and Barrientos y Asociados are working together with the Agrarian Attorney’s Office in the documentation review and the projects of the previous occupation agreement that the ejidos will sign in due course to receive the corresponding compensation payment.

“The lzamal ejido does have an ejido commissariat, although its election was contested by an opposition group,” the statement concludes.

From his offices in San Francisco de Campeche, Ernesto Tadeo Barrientos Quintero, the legal representative of the company ByA Barrientos y Asociados S.A. de C.V., said: “If they don’t pay us, the train will have to fly to pass through our land.”

