Mexico registers a rise in femicides

The worst month so far has been May, when 62 cases involved the violent murders of women. Sánchez Díaz said it’s a worrying trend that worsens each month.
“It is often said that many of these deaths are linked to organized crime, but we see that most cases of violence against women have to do with their partners or with a circle close to them,” Sánchez Díaz said.
The highest number of femicides during López Obrador’s administration came in August, when 107 were registered, according to data from the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection. It is also the highest number since 2015.
Femicides increased by 8 percent from January to August compared to the same period last year.
“There is a growing trend in the murders of women, but it is not well reflected, because in Mexico very few are classified as femicides,” said Patricia Olamendi, a feminist activist and human rights expert. “The majority classify them as intentional or culpable homicides. But if we add these three situations, we have an average of 20 murders of women a day.”
The AMLO administration is now known for the rise in femicides and violent crimes against women.
Source: NBC News
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Russia hits another record daily Covid death toll
MOSCOW — Russia has reached another record daily.
-
California woman finds 90 rattlesnakes beneath her home
A California woman who recently called.
-
An ‘almost total’ impunity reigns in Mexico when it comes to violent crimes
In a report published last week, Hallazgos2020(“hallazgos”.
-
Merida´s Montejo Monument, vandalized as protest for Columbus Day, no detainees
The protesters, who called themselves Maya.
-
These are the candidates for “Physician of the Year of the State of Yucatan”
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 13, 2021).- The.
-
Migration and massacres in Mexico, a sad reality
The Atrocities Registered in the Media.
-
September is the deadliest month in Mexico so far in 2021
The corpses of three people, dismembered.
-
Yucatan’s industrial sector grows, by more than 40%, compared to 2020
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 13, 2021).- Despite.
-
U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions in November
WASHINGTON, October 13, 2021, (Reuters) –.
-
Adhara Maite: the Mexican genius child who graduated as an engineer at the age of 10
Mexico, (October 12, 2021).- Adhara Maite.
Leave a Comment