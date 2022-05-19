Campeche Ministry of Health welcomes Cuban doctors brought by the AMLO administration

Campeche would be benefited from the hiring of the 500 medical specialists of Cuban origin, assured the head of the State Health Secretariat, Liliana Montejo León. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador just recently concluded his tour on the island of Cuba.
“Everything that contributes, everything that can strengthen the health system is totally welcome, specifically in Campeche we have doctors who are Cuban, and who have worked with us for many years, ranging from surgeons to general doctors, so the nationality is not important as long as the person gives good results”, said Montejo León.
As for the doctors who attend these specialties, the official indicated that more staff is being hired in order to cover the demand for services.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
