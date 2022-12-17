3,000 miners trapped in mines after Russian missile strikes in Ukraine

Over 3,000 miners have been stuck due to the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine and blackouts in mines.
Source: Mykola Lukashyk, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; Oleksandr Vilkul, the Head of the Military Administration of the city of Kryvyi Rih
Lukashyk’s quote: “Over 3,000 miners have been trapped underground in Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts due to a massive attack and blackout. Now all of them have been brought to the surface.”
Vilkul’s quote: “There were 596 miners in the mines at the time of the attack. The plan to eliminate the consequences of the accident was applied. Now all the miners have been brought to the surface, thanks to our mine rescuers and everyone who participated in the rescue operation.”
Background:
In the small hours of December 16, a Russian missile struck a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. Two people were killed and eight wounded.
Later, it was reported that the number of people injured rose from 8 to 13. The death toll rose from 2 to 3. The rubble is still being cleared away.
