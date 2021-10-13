These are the candidates for “Physician of the Year of the State of Yucatan”

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 13, 2021).- The member representatives of the Nomination Commission for the Recognition of the “Physician of the Year of the State of Yucatán”, announced the list of candidates proposed as recipients of this distinction, after having issued the call to the powers of the state, social organizations, and cultural activities in the health area, the media and civil society in general.
In the session held in the “Maestra Consuelo Zavala Castillo” room, Representative Karla Blanco Franco (PRI) read the list of candidates: Dr. Edgar Jesús Martínez Menéndez, Dr. Luis David Arjona Canto, Dr. Gregorio Cetina Sauri , Dr. María Elena González Álvarez and Dr. Luis Emilio Gregor Delgado.
Likewise, the representative president of the Commission, Abril Ferreyro Rosado (PAN) reported that, shortly, the document containing the curriculum of each of the candidates for recognition will be sent to the representatives.
Subsequently, another session will be held in which the candidate will be defined and the proposal will be presented to the Plenary.
It should be remembered that this award, which will be presented for the first time in October of this year, is a recognition for those who have stood out in their profession for carrying out extraordinary actions, for their trajectory, or for their academic or humanistic contribution in the exercise of their career to the service of the Yucatecan society.
The recognition of the “Physician of the Year of the State of Yucatan” will be awarded in a Solemn Session, within the framework of the National Medical Day.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets (Watch Video)
Humans are not shy about keeping.
-
Russia hits another record daily Covid death toll
MOSCOW — Russia has reached another record daily.
-
California woman finds 90 rattlesnakes beneath her home
A California woman who recently called.
-
An ‘almost total’ impunity reigns in Mexico when it comes to violent crimes
In a report published last week, Hallazgos2020(“hallazgos”.
-
Merida´s Montejo Monument, vandalized as protest for Columbus Day, no detainees
The protesters, who called themselves Maya.
-
Mexico registers a rise in femicides
The worst month so far has.
-
Migration and massacres in Mexico, a sad reality
The Atrocities Registered in the Media.
-
September is the deadliest month in Mexico so far in 2021
The corpses of three people, dismembered.
-
Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffe features: Private Life (2018)
Thursday night brings us the light-hearted.
-
Yucatan’s industrial sector grows, by more than 40%, compared to 2020
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 13, 2021).- Despite.
Leave a Comment