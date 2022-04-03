In support of the OSY, they celebrate a jazz night at Quinta Montes Molina

Emblematic hits by artists such as Sinatra, Bublé, Fitzgerald and Bennet were performed on the stage of Quinta Montes Molina by Rainer Pucheux’s Mérida Big Band. To the rhythm of jazz, the attendees supported the Board of Trustees for the Yucatan Symphony Orchestra (POSY).

Prior to the recital, the auction of various items was held in order to guarantee the permanence of the Yucatan Symphony Orchestra (OSY). There were nearly 300 people who came to the site in order to preserve this cultural asset that has delighted locals and foreigners for the last 18 years.

Margarita Molina Zaldívar, the president of POSY, said that she was pleased with the attendance of the event. Before friends and acquaintances, she welcomed the Mérida Big Band concert, which on this occasion had the special participation of singer Robert Young.

“As president of POSY, it is in my interest that other people and other younger generations know what the Board does and that they are aware of the importance that OSY has in cultural life,” she stated before an audience avid for jazz.

The philanthropist pointed out that the OSY is the most important and important living cultural project in recent years, so she invited those present to be part of it by participating in the auction and donating.

18 years ago, she recalled, a group of visionaries led by Mr. Adolfo Patron Luján decided to form POSY with the idea of ​​strengthening the Orchestra, which was in the making at that time.

“Its purpose was to give it visibility and financial support through a scheme never seen before in the world of culture: an alliance between government and civil society,” explained Molina Zaldívar.

This dumbbell, she continued, has been a success, an alliance that only exists in Yucatan and thanks to which the Board of Trustees has been able to consolidate.

“Tonight, 18 years later, I am writing to you to ask for your support, solidarity and generosity to the best of your ability; and that together we commit ourselves to the permanence of the OSY”.

The benefits that this Orchestra has brought are many, she assured. Tonight, she announced, they will enjoy the presentation of the Mérida Big Band, one of the many groups that have been formed with the OSY musicians.

“Another benefit that it has brought us is that the musicians are schools of the Escuela Superior de Artes de Yucatán (ESAY) and are training new generations who, later, will be able to join the Orchestra. It is one more alternative of life and work, ”she specified.

Margarita Molina reiterated that POSY needs people to consolidate its project and for it to endure over time. Today, she explained, you have the opportunity to support one of the best symphony orchestras in the country; and above all to contribute to their permanence.

“I want to thank everyone who has participated in this event; to all those who have sponsored us to make it possible”. In that sense, she extended her gratitude to Quinta Montes Molina, Margarita Zoreda and Mercedes Benz, to mention some of the sponsors.

For his part, Juan Carlos Lomónaco expressed his approval by accompanying Mrs. Margarita Molina in such a special event. “I would like to infect you with my enthusiasm for a project as beautiful as POSY and, of course, OSY,” he said.

Without a doubt, he mentioned it, it is one of the most outstanding and brilliant orchestras in Mexico. A group that has only been in existence for 18 years and has performed in the most important forums in the country, such as the Palace of Fine Arts and the Teatro Juárez.

With a glass of wine in hand, the attendees were delighted for a period of two hours with the chords emanating from the instruments of the Mérida Big Band. With his contribution, it is hoped that the permanence of the OSY can be guaranteed and that it will continue with its concert cycles.

