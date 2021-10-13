Merida´s Montejo Monument, vandalized as protest for Columbus Day, no detainees

The protesters, who called themselves Maya descendants, also spoke out against the Maya train and the invasion of ejidos by large companies, which they claim destroy the communities
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 13, 2021).- This Tuesday night, around 40 people, mostly young people, vandalized the monument to Los Montejo as a protest for the “Día de la Raza”, on the symbolic avenue of Paseo de Montejo that bears the name of the Spanish conqueror in Mérida, Yucatan.
The protesters, who called themselves Maya descendants, also spoke out against the Maya train and the invasion of ejidos by large companies, which they claim destroy the communities.
Agents of the Municipal Police of Mérida arrived to protect the monument and preserve order, but the young people had already painted it and threatened to tear it down.
The Municipal Police made a fence around the monument so that young people could not vandalize it any more.
No arrests or clashes were reported for this “demonstration” for Columbus Day.
Source: El Universal
