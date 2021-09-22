Femicide of mother and her two daughters impacts the community of Campeche

Yesterday, the three were found in the septic tank of a party hall in the town of Chiná, just 10 minutes from the city.

Campeche, (September 22, 2021) .- The Campeche State Attorney General’s Office (FGECAM) opened an investigation folder on an alleged triple femicide. Since last Sunday, September 12, a woman was reported missing along with her two minor daughters.

Yesterday, Tuesday 21st, the three were found in the septic tank of a party hall in the town of Chiná, just 10 minutes from the capital city of Campeche.

Photo: (Yucatan.com.mx)

Although so far the Attorney General of the State of Campeche (FGECAM) has not given a version of what happened. The relatives of the victims came to the FGECAM facilities to recognize the bodies of the three women. They would be Rosalba C.R. 36 years old and her daughters Noemi, 13 and Rubí, 11 years old.

This same Tuesday they were buried amid the outrage of the population and the pain of the mother and grandmother of the victims.

Photo: (La razon de Mexico)

It was on September 16 when a person went to the State Attorney General’s Office to report the disappearance and the alleged triple femicide in a party room in the town of Chiná and it was when the same authority requested a search warrant for the place.

Therefore, a strong operation was launched in the place where the bodies of the women reported as missing were finally found, since Sunday, September 12, when the mother of the victim spoke with her by phone and then did not know her whereabouts again. and that of his granddaughters.

Photo: (Por esto)

The FGE Renato Sales Heredia reported together with Governor Layda Sansores of the unfortunate event and the investigations to find the whereabouts of the alleged femicide.

The triple femicide caused outrage in different sectors of the Campeche population.

Although unconfirmed, it turned out that the FGECAM already has two detainees, a man (alleged former partner of the victim) and a woman, and they are looking for a third alleged person responsible for the events who is a fugitive.

Source: El Universal

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







