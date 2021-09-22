International Peace Day 2021: Day, theme, significance and quotes

The International Day of Peace 2021 Theme is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.” Check here all you need to know about the day.

September 21, 2021.- International Day of Peace is observed across the world on September 21 every year. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to making the ideals of peace robust. The International Day of Peace was accustomed to 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Then after two decades in 2001, the General Assembly unitedly voted to delegate the day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

The pandemic is known for hitting the underprivileged and marginalized groups the hardest. By April 2021, over 687 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, but over 100 countries have not received a single dose. It has reminded us that the world is one place where what happens in one part of the planet can impact people everywhere.

Photo: (You tube)

International Day of Peace 2021: Theme

The International Day of Peace 2021 Theme is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.”

In 2021, as we heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are inspired to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better, how to build resilience, and how to transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE 2021 QUOTES

The only way to bring peace to the earth is to learn to make our own life peaceful—Gautama Buddha

Peace does not mean an absence of conflicts; differences will always be there. Peace means solving these differences through peaceful means; through dialogue, education, knowledge; and through humane ways—Dalai Lama

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that—Martin Luther King, Jr.

The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it—Albert Einstein

Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow—Melody Beattie

If there is to be peace in the world, There must be peace in the nations. If there is to be peace in the nations, There must be peace in the cities. If there is to be peace in the cities, There must be peace between neighbors. If there is to be peace between neighbors, There must be peace in the home. If there is to be peace in the home, There must be peace in the heart—Laozi

When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace—Jimi Hendrix.

Source: India Today

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments