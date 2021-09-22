Relocation of bus stops in Downtown Mérida, as of October 2nd

Yucatán government announces new location of bus stops and public transport ‘combis’ in the center of Merida. This will be the new location

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 22, 2021).- As of Saturday, October 2, the approach of the ascent and descent zones of 150 public transport routes will come into force, so that users travel shorter distances to make a transfer at this point in the city, saving time and without putting their health at risk.

The foregoing is part of the responsible modifications to the Urban Mobility Improvement Plan for the Historic Center of Mérida to continue advancing in the safe economic reactivation, which aims to maintain the proper distance to be able to reduce the risks of contagion in public places with a high concentration of people, achieving a balance between health and maintaining commercial activity, which is the source of income for many families, all without affecting the vitality and dynamism of this part of the city or expose people’s health.

It should be remembered that, within the improvements to the Urban Mobility Improvement Plan of the Historic Center of Mérida that will be implemented, there is also a new distribution of flowerpots, whose objective is to reduce the speed of cars to increase road safety in the pedestrians. It should be noted that the evaluation carried out showed a 58% decrease in pedestrian traffic accidents in the center.

On the other hand, as previously reported, passenger ascents and descents will be kept separate in order to reduce crowds and reduce the risk of contagion; as well as the road axes and the design of fast entry and exit in a spiral shape to allow the efficient circulation of public transport.

New bus stop locations in Mérida

Northern sector routes

The routes of Mérida-Cholul-Tixcuytún, Ibérica – Francisco de Montejo, Ibérica Av. 42 (R-2), Av. 58 San Pedro Uxmal (R-3), Ibérica Av. 61 (R-1) and 66 Ibérica Clima They will have their ascent zone on Calle 65 between 50 y 52 and their descent zone on Calle 50 between 61 y 63

Route 52 Norte Montes de Amé, Carranza, San Lucas and 52 Norte Villas will have their zone of ascent in Calle 62 between 63 and 65 and the one of descent on Calle 50 between 63 and 65

Route Alemán-Pinos-Clima, Chichí Suárez-Sitpach-Santa María, Alemá-Pinos-Tulias and Alemán R-2-UADY will have their ascent point on Calle 56th between 54 and 56 and of descent on Calle 61 between 50 and 62

Route Fraccionamiento Las Américas and Las Américas Express will pass their ascent zone to Calle 63 between 56 and 58 and of descent to Calle 58 bedtween 63 and 61.

Routes of Itzimná Águila, Chuburná C.20-Inn, Chuburná C.21 R-2 Tecnológico will have their ascent zone on Calle 61 between 56 and 54 and of descent on Calle 54 between 58 and 61

Routes Tapetes, Normal Tapetes , Tapetes Zodzil and Tapetes Montes de Amé will pass their point of ascent to Calle 56 between 59 and 61, and descent to Calle 54 between 59 and 61

Route Chuburná C.20-Fco. de Montejo Ruta 03 and Ruta 01, X’cumpic-C.60 Fco. de Montejo-Dzityá, Chuburná 21, Chablekal and Mérida Chablekal will have their ascent on Calle 56 between 57 and 59 and their descent on Calle 59 between 58 and 60

Finally, route Itzimná R1 will pass its ascent zone to Calle 56 between 63 and 62 and its descent to Calle 58 between 63 and 61.

Routes in the eastern zone:

The stops of the routes of Vergel 1,3, 4 and 5, Fidel Velázquez Palmas, Pacabtún-Los Reyes and Fidel Velázquez will have their ascent zone on Calle 63 between 54 and 56, and of descent on Calle 65 between 54 and 56

Route Fidel Velázquez-Conalep-San Camilo will pass his ascent to Calle 63 between 54 y 56, and his descent to Calle 54 between 59 y 61

Route Pich Mayapán and Brisas 1 will have their ascent zone on Calle 54 between 63 and 65 streets, and descent on Calle 54 between 59 and 61

Route Francisco Villa will have its point of ascent on Calle 67 between 50 and 52, and of descent on Calle 57 between 52 and 54

Route Kanasín Azul and Kanasín Rojo Cerritos will change its ascent to Calle 67 between 50 y 52, and down to Calle 69 between 50 y 52.

Also, the Salvador Alvarado-Granja Real and Salvador Alvarado route will change its ascent zone to Calle 67 between 50 y 52, and down to Calle 52 between 67 y 69

Route Villas de Oriente Rojo y el Azul will have its ascent on Calle 63 between 54 y 56, and its descent on Calle 65 between 54 y 56

Route 65 Periférico Amalia y Coca passed its point of ascent to Calle 54th between 65 and 67, and of descent to the 65 between 52 and 54.

South zone routes

The Vicente Solís – Cecilio Chí – Cocoyol routes will ascend to Calle 58 between 67 and 69, and descend to Calle 69 between 52 and 54

Routes 65 Centenario-Avenida, 65 Centenario-Zacatal, 50 Sur Villa Magna, Quinta Avenida, 77 Morelos and Serapio Rendón R1 and R2 will change their ascent to Calle 58 between 67 and 69, and down to Calle 67 between 58 and 60

Route Emiliano Zapata-Paso Texas will have its ascent point on Calle 58 between 69 and 71 streets, and of descent on Calle 60 between 67 and 69 streets

Route 60 Emiliano Zapata Rojo and Azul will have their ascent on Calle 58 between 69 and 71, and of descent on Calle 67 between 58 and 60

Route 60 San Marcos and 58 Serapio Rendón will change its ascent to Calle 58 between 67 and 69, and its descent to Calle 60 between 67 and 69

Route 60 Penal Situr will have its ascent on Calle 58 between 69 and 71, and its descent on Calle 67 between 58 and 60.

Route 60 Sur (Red-Blue) will pass its ascent to Calle 58 between 71 and 73, and its descent on Calle 71 between 58 and 60

Route Roble will have its ascent point on Calle 58 between 71 and 73, and of descent on Calle 71 between 60 and 62

Routes 50 Sur Villa Magna, Xmatkuil, 50 Penal San Marcos, 30 Penal Vicente Solís, San José Tecoh, Tecoh and San Roque will have their point of ascent on Calle 56 between 69 and 71, and their point of descent on Calle 73 between 56 and 58

Route 50 Penal Azul y Rojo, 50 Sur Periférico-San José Tecoh 3 and 54 Zazil Ha will change their ascent to Calle 56 between 69 and 71, and descent to Calle 52 between 69 and 71

Routes San Pedro Chimay and Molas will pass their ascent to calle 56 between 71 y 73, and their descent to calle 73 between 56 y 54

Ticumuy route will have its ascent on calle 56 between 71 y 73, and its ascent to calle street 73 between 56 and 58

Routes Emiliano Zapata, 58 E. Zapata, San José Tzal will have their ascent on Calle 54 between 69 and 71, and of descent on Calle 69 between 52 and 54

Route San Haroldo passed its ascent to calle 54 between 69 and 71 streets, and its descent to calle 54 between 65 and 67 streets.

Routes Umán, Tahdzibichén-Yaxnic-Dzoyaxché, Vicente Solís Boom and Vincente Solís will have their ascent point on Calle 71 between 54 and 56 streets, and their descent point on Calle 69 between 52 and 54 streets

Routes Umán- Tanil -Ticiul will pass its ascent to Calle 71 between 52 and 54, and down to Calle 71 between 60 and 62

Route Uayalceh (Community) will pass its ascent to Calle 71 between 52 y 54, and its descent to Calle 52 between 69 y 71

Route 60 Penal Periférico (Guadalupana) will have its ascent on calle 71 between 52 and 54, and of descent on Calle 71 between 58 and 60

Route Exrastro passed its ascent to Calle 71 between 52 y 54, and its descent to Calle 71 between 60 y 62

R2 Santa Isabel Cerritos and R1 Santa Isabel will have their point of ascent on Calle 71 between 52 and 54 and of descent on Calle 69 between 50 and 52

Finally, Dzununcán R1 and R2 passed their ascent to Calle 71 between 50 y 52, and their descent to Calle 52 between 71 y 73.

West sector routes

The stops of Cd. Industrial-Itzincab and Umán-San Lorenzo will pass their zones of ascent to Calle 69 between 58 and 60, and of descent to Calle 71 between 56 and 58

Routes 67 Mulsay R1 and R2, 69 Opinchén, 69 Poniente Madero and 69 Xoclán will have their ascent zone on Calle 69 between 58 and 60, and descent on Calle 67 between 62 and 62

Route San Marcos Nocoh and Chalmuch-Susulá will pass their ascent to Calle 69 between 60 and 62, and their descent to Calle 60 between 69 and 71

Route Sambulá R1 Cemetery will have its ascent to Calle 69 between 58 and 60 streets, and its descent to Calle 71 between 62 and 64 streets

Routes Amapola, Amapola -Sambulá Clima and 77 Sambulá will have their rise on calle 69 between 60 and 62 streets, and their descent on Calle 71 between 62 and 64 streets

Routes Reforma, 69 Aviación, Fiscalía and Tixcacal-Mérida (Oxcum) will change their ascent to Calle 69 between 60 and 62, and down to Calle 71 between 60 and 62

Route 64 Castilla Cámara passed its ascent to Calle 69 between 62 and 64, and its descent to Calle 60 between 69 and 71

Route Fraccionamiento Diamante will pass its ascent to Calle 69 between 62 and 64 streets, and its descent to Calle 71 between 60 and 62 streets.

Route Sierra Papacal will pass its ascent to Calle 69 between 62 and 64, and its descent to Calle 67 between 64 and 66

Route Piedra de Agua, will have its ascent on Calle 69 between 62 and 64, and its descent on Calle 60 between 71 and 69

Route 1 Caucel-Norte community will have its ascent on Calle 67 between 60 and 62, and its descent on Calle 63 between 64 and 66

Route 2 Herradura Ciudad Cuacel, Route 5 Sol-Hacienda Ciudad Caucel, Route 15 Almendros, Route 4 Animaya-Bicentenario and Route 17 Almendros will have its ascent area on Calle 67 between 60 and 62 streets, and descent on Calle 63 between 64 and 66 streets

Routes 59A Nora Quintana –Juan Pablo, 59A Porvenir (Abastos), 59.k Bojórquez-Centenario Expeni-Prepa 2, 59 KG Bojórquez-CREE-Chetumalito will change their ascent on Calle 67 between 62 and 64, and their descent on Calle 66 between 65 and 67

Routes Lindavista, 49 Petronila bus and van, Ruta 9 Caucel, Ruta 7 Animaya, Ruta 11 H Anicabil R1 and R2 will pass their ascent to Calle 67 between 62 and 64, and their descent to Calle 67 between 64 and 66.

