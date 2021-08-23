Quintana Roo hotel association expect to close summer season with an average occupancy of 60 percent

QUINTANA ROO, (August 23, 2021).- With the application of the corresponding health protocols under the Covid-19 pandemic, the northern part of the state will close the summer period with an average of 60 percent hotel occupancy, according to the report of the Association of Hotels of Cancun, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres.

Until Friday, August 20th, a few days before the end of the summer vacation period, the association reports in Cancun an accumulated occupancy from August 1 to 19 of 61.7 percent, while the average during the last week of the summer holiday period was 58.5 percent.

In the case of Puerto Morelos, this destination obtained an accumulated occupation of 54 percent, and an average until the previous week of 54.6 percent, while the continental zone of Isla Mujeres accumulated 64.6 percent and 62.7 until the previous week.

On average, the three zones shed a cumulative of 60.2 and 58.3 percent until August 19, when there was a slight decrease compared to the beginning of the week, due to the passage of Hurricane Grace in recent days.

The hotel association reports the sum of 195 lodging centers and 49,699 rooms, while 12 hotels are temporarily closed, representing 1,301 rooms.

This Sunday Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur) reported 464 scheduled operations to various national and other international destinations such as Atlanta, Bogotá, Caracas, Denver, Detroit, Istanbul, Philadelphia, Frankfurt, Guatemala, Hartford, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Miami, Montreal, Paris, New York, and Orlando, among others.

At the beginning of the summer vacation period, the State Tourism Secretariat (Sedetur) projected the arrival of some 2.8 million tourists. The agency predicted that this improvement in the figures, mainly due to the arrival of US tourism, will allow Quintana Roo to conclude the year with the visit of 14 million tourists, which includes the arrival of cruise ships to both Mahahual and Cozumel.

Recently the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) released the indicators for the first quarter of tourism activity in 2021, in which it shows that, in its annual comparison, the indicator of Tourism Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reported a decrease of 23.3 percent and domestic tourism consumption, a drop of 23.1 percent compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Source: La Jornada Maya

