Banks will not open Thursday 1 and Friday 2 April for Semana Santa

The Law for Transparency and Regulation of Financial Services establishes that, in the event that the deadline for a payment corresponds to a non-business day, the payment may be made on the following business day.
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 31, 2021).- The Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) reported that, in accordance with the general provision of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) that establishes non-business days in the financial sector, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on December 10, 2020, banking institutions will suspend their operations to the public this Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2.
According to the CNBV, banks that offer their services within commercial warehouses and supermarkets will open to the public these days, at traditional hours, despite being public holidays.
“The ABM reminds banking customers have at their disposal more than 56 thousand ATMs and 49 thousand bank correspondents; as well as digital banking, electronic banking, and telephone banking, which operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year”, said the agency.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
