In 28 days, the number of COVID-19 cases doubles in relation to the first four months of the pandemic

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 29, 2020).- “In the State, a monthly record of contagion of Covid-19 was established on Tuesday, July 28th, when the figure went up to 4,642 confirmed cases, at the same time that the total accumulated registered in the first four months after the appearance of the epidemic in the state was doubled”, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

In Yucatan, epidemic stability has not yet been reached, since growth, both in infections and deaths, increases rapidly.

In past days, the monthly mortality record was established and in just three weeks the accumulated record in three months was doubled.

138 days after the appearance of Covid-19 in the state of Yucatan, there are already 9,183 people infected, 202 were registered in one day on Tuesday, July 28th alone.

In Mexico, the first infected with Covid-19 appeared on February 27 of the current year, and 17 days later, on March 13, the first case was registered in Yucatan, specifically a 57-year-old woman, who got infected in Spain.

In March, 46 people were infected with the new coronavirus, and in April, the number went up to 410, with an increase of 791.3 percent.

Subsequently, in May there were 1,381 cases, with an increase of 236.8 percent, and in June, the total was 2,604 positive cases, which represents a growth of 88.5 percent.

Four days after the end of the current month, 4,642 infected have been confirmed in Yucatan, with an upward trend of 78.2 percent.

In the first 110 days, from March to June, the state has accounted for 4,441 cases, a figure that was exceeded today, registering 4,642 infected, with a difference of 201 cases.

The transmission corresponding to March was 2.4 daily cases, in April they were 13.6, it accelerates in May to reach 44.5, the increase continues in June, with 86.8 and so far this month, the average is 165.8 daily cases.

