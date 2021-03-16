Wednesday night movie at Il Caffe

Greetings film fans:

Wednesday night brings us the tragic story of Billie Holiday as portrayed by Andra Day in her Oscar-nominated performance.

In 1947, at the peak of her career, Billie Holiday was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics in a sting operation, which resulted in her spending a year in jail and losing her cabaret license.

Although she came back to perform at several sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall, she was plagued by ill-health (no doubt due to her ongoing narcotics use and legal problems) and died in 1959 at the age of 44.

A great performance by Andra Day. Here’s the IMDb link:

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) – IMDb

Seat availability is by reservation; seat selection is first come first served. Please RSVP to me by email, or Maria at Il Caffe by whatsapp or phone (999 990 0858).

Il Caffe.

Wednesday, March 17. Dinner at 5:30, Movie at 6:30.

See you there…

