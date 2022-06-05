More than 15,000 visitors have attended the Yucatan Expone showcase in Mexico City

During the second edition of this sample, more than 1 ton of cochinita pibil was sold, thousands of panuchos, hundreds of chaya empanadas with Dutch cheese, several gallons of lime soup, and more than 2,000 marquesitas.

The great variety of attractions and Yucatecan cultural, artisanal, and gastronomic products have enjoyed good demand, thanks to the attendance of more than 15,000 people in the second edition of the Yucatán Expone showcase in Mexico City, which provides proof of how much the state has to offer.

Visitors and tourists continue to enjoy the wide variety of cultural products and activities on display these days, in which producers can publicize what they do, expand their market and thereby obtain more customers from different parts of the country.

Undoubtedly, the gastronomic exhibition has wide popularity among tourists and inhabitants of that area, located south of the country’s capital, who have crowded the comfortable and spacious facilities of the food area where, at the end of this Sunday, sold an estimated 1 ton of the popular Cochinita Pibil, more than 500 hundred panuchos, hundreds of chaya empanadas with queso de bola, dozens of liters of lime soup and over 2,000 Marquesitas.

Also, the sale of colorful and attractive Yucatecan textiles is advancing at a good pace, and proof of this is that, to date, the crowd has purchased more than 1,000 garments, including guayaberas, dresses, huipiles, and blouses; over 200 pairs of shoes, and a hundred hats, of different types, which reaffirms the popularity of these artisan products.

Similarly, more than 600 bottles of various liquors have been taken, among which the traditional Xtabentún, various fruit creams, and eggnog stand out. Thus, inhabitants of Magdalena Contreras, visitors, and tourists from Mexico City continue to enjoy a sample of the benefits offered by Yucatecan workers.

It should be remembered that this showcase takes place from May 27 to June 5, with a wide variety of more than 5,000 options, through the participation of 150 exhibitors from 52 municipalities, including Tekax, Ticul, and Tekit, Tixkokob, Mérida, Conkal, and Izamal.

On the other hand, the attending public has the opportunity to learn more about Yucatecan culture, through experiences such as hammocks hanging in the air; flamingo figures, providing a touch of pink at different points, and an exhibition of “you and me” chairs.

Yucatán Exposes in Magdalena Contreras is open from Monday to Thursday, between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., and from Friday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Among the attractions, you can enjoy performances by local artists, such as Los Trovadores de Yucatán, soloists Maricarmen Pérez and Jesús Armando, comedians Dzereco and Nohoch or the State Youth Folkloric Ballet.

With this initiative, the state government promotes the work of artisans, producers, and micro-entrepreneurs; In addition, it seeks to expand the variety of clients and sales for that sector, so that they continue to improve their economy and that of the territory, in order to continue transforming Yucatan, for the benefit of all.