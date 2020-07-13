The US added almost 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The United States currently totals 3,301,820 infections and 135,171 deaths. On the other hand, for the first time in four months, New York recorded no deaths from coronavirus.

UNITED STATES (Agencies) So far, the United States is most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It recorded 59,747 new cases in 24 hours on Sunday, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

The number of cases has skyrocketed in recent weeks in the country, reaching 66,528 in 24 hours on Saturday.

The United States currently totals 3,301,820 infections, the Baltimore-based university said in its latest report released at 00H30 GMT Monday. The number of deaths reached 135,171, 442 more than on Saturday.

The increase in cases has forced some governors to reverse their decision to reopen their states’ economies and accept the use of masks.

The government of President Donald Trump pressed again on Sunday for the full reopening of schools in the fall despite the spread of the pandemic.

The milestone came Sunday with initial data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and marked the end of four months since the city reported its first death from Covid-19 on March 11. The number of confirmed daily deaths peaked on April 7 at 597. However, an additional 216 people are suspected of having died from the virus that day, although no laboratory tests were conducted.

A man wearing a mask walks past a mural in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, New York, USA, on July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“New Yorkers have been the heroes of this story, going to great lengths to keep themselves safe,” city spokesman Avery Cohen said in an e-mail statement.

New York State reported five deaths statewide on Sunday but did not specify where those deaths occurred. The highest number of fatalities statewide was announced on April 9, with 799.

Since the pandemic broke out, New York City has reported 18,670 deaths from Covid-19 and 4,613 probable deaths.

State and local data often conflict, and numbers may change due to delays in laboratory results, as some deaths initially reported as probable may later be changed to confirmed.

On Saturday, 341 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in New York City, a rate of 1.3 percent, according to state data. The city began phase three of the reopening last Monday, allowing for nail salons, beauty salons, and dog walks.

