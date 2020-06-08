“You are either with us or against us,” AMLO says

“People is with the transformation of Mexico or against it”, says AMLO.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Saturday, June 6, that Mexico is living a moment of definitions, so one is in favor of transforming the country or against it.

“It is for honesty and for cleaning Mexico from corruption or it is committed to maintaining the privileges of a few,” he said from the Lázaro Cárdenas refinery in Minatitlán, Veracruz.

In his visit to supervise the rehabilitation works of the complex, the president reaffirmed that corruption will not be allowed in Mexico again.

Similarly, he lashed out at those who with a veil of intellectualism and from public office seek to protect the regime from privileges at the cost of the submission of the poorest.

“It is good that they are defined, no half measures, it is good that each one is located in the right place, it is not a time for simulations. Either we are conservative or we are liberal, there are no half measures, ” the president said.

López Obrador’s statements come after a tweet from historian Enrique Krauze where he endorsed Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco, who on Thursday, June 4th, suggested that the president was behind the violent protests in Guadalajara against the murder of Giovanni López in Ixtlahuacán.

On Friday, June 5th, during his morning press conference from Villahermosa, Tabasco, the president asked governor Alfaro to present the evidence of his accusation and to act responsibly.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments