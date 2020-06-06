Mahahual to reopen on June 8

Mahahual business owners are getting ready to restart activities next week, with the initial phase of training their staff and adapting their facilities, to offer services to visitors in compliance with the corresponding sanitary regulations.

Initially they will work with only 30% of the staff in each business, according to the recommendations of the health authorities.

Gerardo Pérez Zafra, leader of the businessmen of this tourist destination in the south of Quintana Roo, pointed out that in recent days they have begun to summon the personnel who will be returning to activities in this initial phase of the reactivation of Mahahual.

“We have to prepare ourselves to meet the requirements that the authorities are demanding of us, in order to offer a good service to our visitors,” he said.

It is expected that, on Monday, June 8, the tourist activity in Mahahual will be reactivated, although not at 100%, since in this first stage there will be many limitations.

First of all, only four or five hotels will open their doors. , which represents 10% of the total number of rooms available in Mahahual.

Some tourists will be arriving who had made their reservations for the months of March, April, and May, and who changed their dates for June, which will have a limited reactivation.

Talking about restaurants, only some of them will reopen, since this sector is 90% dependent on cruise ship passengers, and there is no date yet for the return of the “floating hotels”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







