Mexico dialogues with Europe to achieve simplification of travel requirements for the region

Marcelo Ebrard assured that he is in talks with the European Union so that travelers can enter only with a PCR.

MEXICO, August 04, 2021, (EFE).- The Government of Mexico is in dialogue with the European Union to ensure that travelers from their countries are accepted in the region without the need for a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, reported on Tuesday, August 3.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations said that the United States does not ask to be vaccinated to enter, but a PCR test does, adding that “in the case of the European Union, it will depend on where it puts us on the (epidemiological) traffic light.”

According to him, the “norm” of the European Union is that if Mexico is in “red” the traveler will be asked to be inoculated with the vaccines approved by the EMA.

“ But we are in talks (conversations) with the European Union so that this is not the case for all travelers from Mexico. Travelers can enter with PCR. as long as we are not in red, we can enter with PCR ”, he concluded.

Since July 1, the so-called “covid passport” has been in force in the European Union, a document with the first three conditions issued by national authorities.

The three conditions are: complete vaccination schedule, having had a negative result in the coronavirus test -both PCR and antigens- and/or having recovered from contagion in the last six months.

These are the main requirements for visitors that apply in most European countries, although some add other restrictions in the form of mandatory registration or quarantine, depending on the origin.

So far there are four vaccines already authorized to be inoculated in the European Union: those developed by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

On July 20, the continuous review of Vidprevtyn began, a vaccine against Covid-19 developed by the French laboratory Sanofi Pasteur.

About 48 million people have received at least one dose of the anti-covid vaccine in Mexico, but some of the drugs are not authorized by the European Union, such as Sputnik V or Sinovac.

Source: Forbes Mexico

