Join Canada’s large Mexican community! Here are 3 must-know paths to immigrate to Canada from Mexico for skilled and unskilled workers.

Do you want to join Canada’s large Mexican community? Over the next three years, Canada plans on welcoming 1.23 million immigrants as a way to address its skills and labor shortages due to the rapidly retiring population. That means there are many lucrative job opportunities to choose from if you qualify for one of the over 100 immigration and visa programs!

What’s more, Canada and Mexico have a good international relationship, which makes it both easier and faster for you to work and live in the country through specialized Canadian immigration pathways for Mexicans such as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Take a look below at the top three must-know pathways to immigrate to Canada from Mexico.

3 Must-Know Canadian Immigration Pathways for Mexicans

1. The Express Entry System

The Express Entry system is the fastest way to immigrate to Canada from Mexico if you are a skilled worker, but it can also be the most competitive route to take since it’s a points-based system that chooses the highest-scoring candidates for permanent residency in Canada. Candidates are given scores for eligibility criteria such as their age, years of work experience, education level, English language proficiency, and more! You can also boost your points by securing a job in Canada or achieving a Provincial Nomination (PN).

In 2021, 108,500 new residents will be invited to move to Canada through one of three Express Entry immigration programs, namely the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Trades Worker Program (FTWP), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC). The reason for its popularity is the fast application processing times of as little as six months.

2. The Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement

Working in Canada as a Mexican citizen is one of the best things you can do if you want to live in the country permanently. Canadian work experience gives you a major advantage and opens the doors to more immigration pathways, such as the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) program that invited a whopping 27,332 newcomers to apply for permanent residency in Canada on February 13, during an Express Entry draw.

Usually, obtaining a Canadian work permit is a long and tedious process that involves a rigorous labor market impact assessment (LMIA). The good news is that with the CUSMA, skilled Mexican workers, investors, traders, and company transferees can enjoy a much simpler and quicker work permit application process of just two weeks!

Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP)

Mexico participates in the SAWP (Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program), which helps Canadian farmers to recruit Mexican farmworkers during peak farming seasons. The benefits of the SAWP include getting free transportation to and from Canada as well as day-to-day transportation. Mexican workers will also receive suitable and affordable housing and fair wages. So, how does the SAWP helps Mexicans move to Canada? Well, eligible farmworkers with at least one year of Canadian work experience, as well as full-time job offers can immigrate to Canada from Mexico with their families through the Agri-Food Immigration Pilot.

3. The Atlantic Immigration Pilot (AIP)

Just like the Express Entry system, the Atlantic immigration pilot (AIP) processes immigration applications in six months tops. But, unlike the Express Entry system, it caters to intermediate skilled workers too. That means Mexican workers with on-the-job training skills such as truck drivers, caregivers, and butchers can also apply to immigrate to Canada through this Canadian immigration pathway.

The AIP is an employer-driven program, which means that one of the most important requirements is to obtain a full-time job offer from a Canadian employer in either Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, or Newfoundland and Labrador, which are the four provinces that make up the stunning Atlantic region of Canada that boasts long, winding coastlines and spectacular natural surroundings. You must also intend to settle in one of these provinces when you immigrate to Canada from Mexico through the AIP (for more information about Canada’s Atlantic Immigration Pilot, Click Here).

With so many incredible ways to move to Canada and the high immigrant admission rate, a future in Canada is possible! Are you interested to find out if you qualify to make the incredible life-changing move? For more information about the Canadian immigration process and the best pathways for Mexicans, go to CanadianVisa.org .

