William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus… and the social networks exploded.

There are so few opportunities to start the day on such a charming note, so why not?
He is known to his friends as Bill, an 81-year-old British man who shares the same first and last name as the famous dramatist. His curious identity gave rise to hundreds of funny memes that exploited social platforms.
UK (Times Media Mexico) – William Shakespeare, 81, became the first man in the world to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine outside of clinical trials. Social networks echoed the patient’s curious identity, who shares the same first and last name as the famous British playwright.
Shakespeare, was inoculated against COVID-19 disease at Coventry University Hospital. In the same hospital, minutes earlier, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the Pfizer vaccine, which made her the first person in the world to be immunized with the American pharmaceutical trial.
After the second person’s name and surname to be vaccinated against the coronavirus became known, social networks exploded. Even the Secretary of Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, starred in a funny and emotional moment in a TV interview.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock becomes emotional hearing the words of the first man in the world to receive the vaccine, William Shakespeare.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 8, 2020
He tearily says ‘it makes you so proud to be British’.@piersmorgan| @susannareid100
Watch the full interview👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/IxzfZ3GAVs
These are some of the comments that made Shakespeare, the first man in the world to receive the vaccine from Pfizer, a global trend.
- The Taming of the flue
- Do you know Shakespeare? -Of course, I´ve read all his vaccines.
- This takes “British drama” to a whole new level!
- Actually I heard the second person to get the vaccine was Christopher Marlowe but William Shakespeare took all the credit.
The puzzle remains…
“To be vaccinated or not to be vaccinated, that is the question.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Merida: an increasingly sustainable city ready to combat Climate Change
“Given the global importance of being.
-
Yucatecan Alejandro Mis is recognized nationally for his innovative didactic strategies
The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has brought.
-
Lennon is dead! – We remeber John Lennon’s tragic death 40 years later.
It was 40 years ago today… when.
-
During 2020 the INAH found more than 1,800 Mayan archeological pieces in Yucatan towns.
The findings are mainly funerary vessels.
-
Meet Juan Manuel León León, the new Attorney General of Yucatán
With 23 votes in favor and.
-
Vaccination in Mexico against COVID-19: These are the priority groups, phases, and times
Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the undersecretary of health,.
-
Yucatan Haciendas await you this holiday season
Yucatan has a great history to.
-
Star of Bethlehem will be seen for the first time in 800 years
This Christmas season humanity can enjoy.
-
AMLO designates Tatiana Clouthier as Mexico’s new Secretary of Economy
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported.
-
Should scientists artificially cool the planet to stave off climate catastrophe?
Should scientists artificially cool the planet.
Leave a Comment