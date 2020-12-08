William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus… and the social networks exploded.

There are so few opportunities to start the day on such a charming note, so why not?

He is known to his friends as Bill, an 81-year-old British man who shares the same first and last name as the famous dramatist. His curious identity gave rise to hundreds of funny memes that exploited social platforms.

UK (Times Media Mexico) – William Shakespeare, 81, became the first man in the world to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine outside of clinical trials. Social networks echoed the patient’s curious identity, who shares the same first and last name as the famous British playwright.

Shakespeare, was inoculated against COVID-19 disease at Coventry University Hospital. In the same hospital, minutes earlier, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the Pfizer vaccine, which made her the first person in the world to be immunized with the American pharmaceutical trial.

After the second person’s name and surname to be vaccinated against the coronavirus became known, social networks exploded. Even the Secretary of Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, starred in a funny and emotional moment in a TV interview.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock becomes emotional hearing the words of the first man in the world to receive the vaccine, William Shakespeare.



He tearily says ‘it makes you so proud to be British’.@piersmorgan| @susannareid100



Watch the full interview👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/IxzfZ3GAVs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 8, 2020

These are some of the comments that made Shakespeare, the first man in the world to receive the vaccine from Pfizer, a global trend.

The Taming of the flue

Do you know Shakespeare? -Of course, I´ve read all his vaccines.

This takes “British drama” to a whole new level!

Actually I heard the second person to get the vaccine was Christopher Marlowe but William Shakespeare took all the credit.

The puzzle remains…

“To be vaccinated or not to be vaccinated, that is the question.”

