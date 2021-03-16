Tourist climbs Chichén Itzá’s pyramid and will pay 100,000 pesos fine

Mérida Yucatán (March 16, 2021).- For the second time this year, a visitor climbed the 92 steps of the main castle of the Archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá for which he could receive a fine of 50 to 100 thousand pesos, according to the Federal Law on Archaeological Monuments, Artistic and Historical.

It was on social networks where tourists shared the videos showing a man dressed in a gray shirt and black pants, approximately 50 years old, going up the “Kukulkan castle” and descending minutes later.

In the footage, shared this Monday, screams are heard from the other visitors who tell him to come down, while INAH personnel went up to speak with the subject, whose identity is still unknown at the moment.

This fact is added to the one that occurred on January 3rd, 2021, when a woman unexpectedly did the same thing, as there was no guard in the area to prevent it. On that occasion, it first emerged that the woman climbed the highest to spread the ashes of her partner as an act of last will, however, that version was denied by INAH personnel.

At that time, the Legal Director of the National Institute of Archeology and History (INAH) , Arturo Chap Cárdenas, explained that the “administrative penalty” is applicable to any “visitor who violates the legal framework in any archaeological zone or museum of the INAH.”

Since 2008, by provision of the Federal government, tourists and visitors in the different archaeological zones have been prohibited from climbing the monuments.

Source: El Universal

