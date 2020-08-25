Mérida femicide generates outrage on social networks

As published on The Yucatan Times on August 21st, Fernanda G, a Yucatecan dance teacher and student at the Universidad Modelo and Escuela Bancaria Comercial, was murdered by her partner, Enrique N, on Thursday, August 20th, and later, the murderer shot himself at the crime scene, in Mérida, Yucatán, and event that has generated social outrage.

According to the investigations, Enrique and Fernanda argued constantly, until finally last Thursday, he shot her on the terrace of his home, located in Residencial Pensiones Mérida neighborhood, and later shot himself.

After the attack, agents of the Ministry of Public Security went to the scene after receiving a report of firearm detonations and forced the gate of the property, as they received no response. Paramedics from the corporation confirmed that Fernanda and Enrique died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Ayúdame a difundir, no es justo que sigan pasando estas cosas y que se queden callados o en el olvido. No estamos seguras en ninguna parte. #YucatanFeminicida pic.twitter.com/Nkxh2yh185 — Witch (@theblaiirwitch) August 21, 2020

Feminist activists from Mérida declared that Enrique had a history of physical and verbal abuse of his ex-girlfriends, for which they denounced him and described him as a “potential feminicide”.

Activistis blame local authorities for not acting against this potential murderer before he could do what he ended up doing.

Que impotencia más grande. Saber que hoy ya no está por la misma causa que defendía y que luchó en nombre de todas para que ya no nos falte una.



Esto pasa todos los días. Una menos. #YucatanFeminicida pic.twitter.com/JxmMp3ULLU — amidiaz (@amidiazo) August 21, 2020

After Fernanda’s murder, activists showed their outrage on social media. With the hashtag #YucatánFeminicida, the activists demand that gender violence in the country needs to be stopped at once.

In addition, a virtual march was organized on social networks to demand a stop to gender violence and remember Fernanda, with drawings, poems, songs, and other expressions that the attendees wanted to contribute.

