It is urgent to solve stray animal problem in Progreso

Along with the problems of insecurity, stray animals in Flamboyanes continue to be an urgent public health issue, given the number of packs in this area of the Progreso Municipality.

Due to the risk of zoonotic diseases caused by open fecalism, scabies, TBT and the emission of other body fluids, residents of Flamboyanes are concerned about the health problems they could experience from stray dogs.

According to Commissioner Carlos Eduardo Noyola Sosa, the situation has caused fear among the population, due to the risks that the overpopulation of stray animals pose to local public health, turning every point of the town into a focal point of infection of various types of diseases, such as rabies, brucellosis, anthrax or anthrax, anthrax, anthrax and anthrax, among others, anthrax or anthrax, tetanus, tuberculosis, leptospirosis, leptospirosis, ehrlichiosis, babesiosis or piroplasmosis, among others, caused by bacteria and viruses contained in the fluids of sick animals and that can be transmitted to people through an intermediary, such as mosquitoes or insects.

TYT Newsroom