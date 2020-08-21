Man murders his partner with a bullet and later commits suicide in Mérida

A young couple was found lifeless in a property located in the Residencial Pensiones neighborhood; both bodies had gunshot wounds and it was presumably the man who killed his girlfriend, whom he had taken by force to his home, after which he committed suicide.

A close relative of the man told police that fights between the two were very frequent.

It was the report of a citizen to the 9-1-1 emergency number that gave notice to the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) of detonations of a firearm inside a house in Pensiones, which is not common at all.

The police officers forced the gate of the property after insistent calls that nobody answered, finding the body of the lady on the terrace and that of her partner on the roof.

SSP paramedics confirmed the death of both people.

Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the SSP and the Public Ministry initiated the investigations.

On the floor next to the man’s body was a revolver, presumably used in the events.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments