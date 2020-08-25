Pemex records the lowest oil production in 40 years.

MEXICO (Agencies) – Pemex reported in July its lowest level of oil production in 40 years, before the oil boom with the production of the Cantarell fields.
Last July, Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) registered the lowest oil production in its last 40 years.
In its Oil Statistics, it reported an extraction with partners of 1,595,000 barrels of oil per day, 0.6 percent less than that reported in June.
The decline was more pronounced compared to May when it registered 38,000 barrels of oil-less.
In April, Pemex stopped producing 108,000 barrels per day with its partners. In annual comparison – July 2019 – oil production by Pemex and partners fell by 4.5 percent.
It was in 1980, before the oil boom in Mexico, with the production of the Cantarell fields, that the country registered such a low level of extraction.
