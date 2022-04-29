Amber Alert activated for the disappearance of a 7-year-old girl in Mérida, Yucatán

Since last April 26, the relatives of Tabatha Leticia Marín López, 7 years old girl, do not know her whereabouts, so the Amber Alert was activated to locate her.
According to the publication of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the last time Tabatha was seen was last Tuesday in the Paraíso Caucel de Mérida subdivision, and to this day it is unknown where she may be.
Relatives and authorities fear that the girl may be the victim of a crime, so they ask for the collaboration of civil society to locate her.
Tabatha measures 1.20 m and weighs 27 kilos, she has wavy, long brown hair and her eyes are brown.
The last time she was seen, she was wearing a white dress with black dots, as well as gold-colored sandals.
Among her particular signs, they indicate that she has a mole on her left cheek and a scar above her upper lip on the left side.
Any information on the whereabouts of the minor can be given to the following numbers: 800 00 26 237, 999 930 3288 and 999 930 3250 extension 41164.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Mezcalería Foundation reinvents itself with a new cycle of tributes
After the difficult pandemic stage, Merida’s.
-
AMLO wants to terminate INE and replace it with the National Institute of Elections and Consultations
In order to avoid onerous expenses.
-
Ancient vessel found on construction site of the Maya train section 3 near Oxkintok
In the Oxkintok archaeological site, a.
-
Runaway teenager who escaped home violence is found in Valladolid
A 16-year-old adolescent, who left her.
-
Maya legends and tales will be disseminated in school classrooms
The album U t’aan lak’inil maaya.
-
Yucatan with the lowest rate of crimes against women nationwide
As a result of teamwork between.
-
In this season cases of allergies increase, IMSS Yucatan recommends extreme precautions
Due to the fact that in.
-
Rapper “Tekashi 6ix9ine” gives away 1 million pesos to a Cancun family in extreme poverty
Mexican-American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is.
-
Fire mobilizes firefighters, ambulances, and SSP police officers in the south of Mérida
A citizen report to the 9-1-1.
-
Stray dog attacks increase in Quintana Roo
According to official statistics, there are.
Leave a Comment