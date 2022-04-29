Amber Alert activated for the disappearance of a 7-year-old girl in Mérida, Yucatán

Since last April 26, the relatives of Tabatha Leticia Marín López, 7 years old girl, do not know her whereabouts, so the Amber Alert was activated to locate her.

According to the publication of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the last time Tabatha was seen was last Tuesday in the Paraíso Caucel de Mérida subdivision, and to this day it is unknown where she may be.

Relatives and authorities fear that the girl may be the victim of a crime, so they ask for the collaboration of civil society to locate her.

Tabatha measures 1.20 m and weighs 27 kilos, she has wavy, long brown hair and her eyes are brown.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing a white dress with black dots, as well as gold-colored sandals.

Among her particular signs, they indicate that she has a mole on her left cheek and a scar above her upper lip on the left side.

Any information on the whereabouts of the minor can be given to the following numbers: 800 00 26 237, 999 930 3288 and 999 930 3250 extension 41164.

