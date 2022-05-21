Mérida Municipal Police officer returns wallet to owner with more than 5 thousand pesos

The Mérida Municipal Police agent Roberto Jesus López Arreguín returned a wallet with 5,646 pesos ($280 USD) in cash to Mrs. Gloria de Jesús Ramírez.
On May 19th, when the police officer was carrying out his surveillance work in the Plaza Grande, he noticed that on Calle 63 between 60 and 62 there was a lady’s purse sitting on the sidewalk.
Then he proceeded to pick it up and take it to the legal department where, when reviewing the content to locate its owner, there were personal documents in the name of Gloria de Jesús Ramírez, as well as a piece of paper that had a cell phone number to which the police officers proceeded to dial.
In this way, it was possible to establish communication with Mr. José Guadalupe Cruz Flores, who indicated that the wallet belonged to her wife and that he would proceed to notify her so that she could pick it up.
Minutes later, the owner of the purse showed up at the Municipal Police headquarters in Mérida, to whom police officer Roberto Jesus López Arreguín proceeded to return her belongings.
Excited and grateful for the honest work of the police officer, the citizen offered the policeman a reward for his action, which was not accepted by López Arreguín, stating that it is part of his work to serve and assist the citizens who come to the historic center of the city.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
