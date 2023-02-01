Yucatán Veda Festival returns after two years to the coastal communities

The Secretariat of Fisheries and Sustainable Aquaculture of Yucatan (Sepasy) presented the Festival de la Veda, which had not been held during the last two years, as a consequence of the pandemic, so its return is of vital importance for the fishing sector. The festival will begin on Friday, February 3rd in Celestun.

At the presentation press conference was the head of Sepasy, Rafael Combaluzier Medina, who pointed out that, although Sepasy is coordinating the festival, different agencies of the State Government are participating.

“More than 250 activities are planned for the whole family, involving different State Government agencies such as Idey, Sefotur, the Secretariat of Sustainable Development, Sedeculta, among others,” he said.

The festival will begin on February 3 to 5 in Celestún, to continue on February 11 and 12 in Telchac Puerto; 25 and 26 in Dizilam de Bravo, San Crisanto and Chabihau; on March 4 and 5 it will be held in San Felipe, Río Lagartos, Las Coloradas; March 11 and 12 in Chuburná, Chelem, Chixculub and Progreso; 18 and 19 in El Cuyo and to finish on March 25 and 26 in Sisal.

María Fernanda Blanco del Villar, director of the Instituto Promotor de Ferias de Yucatán, explained that they will coordinate activities such as sand sculpture exhibitions and workshops, giant kite exhibitions, gastronomic samples of alternative species to grouper, as well as the concert, Artistas Unidos por el Mar (Artists United by the Sea).

“This concert will be held with an artist of national stature, alternating with artists from the region at the seashore, the concept will be a lunada.”

On the other hand, the Ministry of Sustainable Development will be participating in this festival, organizing beach cleanups, tree planting and donations of local trees, as well as a festival of wings that will include bird watching, a photographic exhibition, conferences and drawing contests with this theme, according to the head of the agency, Sayda Rodríguez.

In the area of sports, the Yucatan Sports Institute (IDEY), headed by Carlos Sainz, will be coordinating motorcycle rides, road cycling, beach soccer tournament, open water swimming cup, corossfit cup, kite surfing tournament, and beach volleyball.

Regarding tourism, the Secretary of Tourism Development, Michel Fridman, said that they will work on the promotion of fishing ports, to encourage economic spillover in these places for all service providers, in addition to promoting the traditional cooks of each port.

As for the Secretariat of Culture and the Arts, its head, Loreto Villanueva, emphasized that they will be coordinating activities such as trova night at sea, the folkloric ballet of the State of Yucatan, the giant cinema and the jaranero orchestra of the Mayab.

The official calendar with all the activities with date and time will be published in the next few days.

TYT Newsroom