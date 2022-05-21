Man sentenced to 32 years in prison for homicide in Mérida, Yucatán

After being found criminally responsible for the crimes of qualified homicide and sexual abuse, P.A.M.G. was sentenced to 32 years in prison and P.E.C.T. was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months since he was considered an accomplice in the events that occurred in March 2021 in the streets of the Cinco Colonias neighborhood of the city of Mérida.

(SSP).- During the development of the Oral Trial, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) provided the expert, documentary, and testimonial evidence that confirmed the participation of both defendants in the reported crimes, for which they were sentenced to the aforementioned custodial sentence and to the payment of the repair of the damage jointly.

It should be remembered that the events, unburdened in their initial stage before the Second Control Judge under criminal case 55/2021, occurred on March 2nd, last year when a woman with a reserved identity and her father were walking on 119th Street of the aforementioned neighborhood and one of the defendants lasciviously touched the woman, an action that was questioned by the father, who was beaten by both defendants, causing injuries that ultimately caused his death as a result of head trauma, as ruled an expert from the FGE Forensic Medical Service.

During the hearing held this day at the Mérida Oral Justice Center, the members of the Prosecution Court summoned the parties involved for next May 26, when the sentence will be read and explained.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments